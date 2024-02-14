Hammer-wielding Leeds husband told estranged wife: 'Get ready to die'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drunken Kevin Gomersall also went to Sainsbury's where the woman worked and screamed at her and sent her messages that he was planning to take his own life.

The 41-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting a string of offences including stalking and harassment of his former wife.

Prosecutor Ben Whittingham said the couple had been together for 20 years and had five children, but the marriage came to an end in August last year which Gomersall "did not take well".

On November 30 he sent her "unpleasant" messages, Mr Whittingham said, which included him telling her that he was going to cut his wrists and was on his way to see her to "do harm".

He sent the woman a picture of himself with a lump hammer and made the chilling comment about her dying. He turned up at the house in Whinmoor and is thought to have struck the front and back door with the hammer, terrifying his ex wife.

She called the police and he was arrested. He had the hammer and was found with cocaine on him. During his police interview he tried to tell officers that he had the hammer for protection.

But after being bailed, he then went to Sainsbury's in Moortown at around 6am on December 2. Clearly intoxicated, he stood at the locked entrance and screamed at the woman to come outside.

The police were called and the episode was "thoroughly embarrassing" for the woman, Mr Whittingham said.

Remarkably, Gomersall of no fixed address, was bailed again and returned to her home eight days later at around 8pm on December 10. He stood in the garden with a can of beer, told her he was dying and tried to hand her his wallet.

The police were called again and was seen trying to cut his wrists with a knife before he was eventually arrested again.

Having been held on remand in HMP Leeds thereafter, he later admitted stalking involving the fear of violence, possession of cocaine, possession of an offensive weapon in public, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, harassment without violence and possession of a knife.

Gomersall turned up at his ex wife's home with a lump hammer after telling her she was going to die. (pics by WYP / National World)

He has no previous convictions. Mitigating, Michael Walsh said: "It's a tragic situation that he finds himself in. I do not suggest for a moment that he can blame anybody else for the situation he is in, but it is unusual.

"Some might call it a cries for help, but whatever they were they were criminal acts."

The judge, Recorder Thomas Moran told Gomersall: "You did not accept the end of the relationship and blamed her for it. You told her to be ready to die. She must have been absolutely terrified."