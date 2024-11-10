Nine cold criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week after being sentenced for their crimes

Here are nine of the criminals who have been jailed in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include drug dealing at Leeds Festival and leading police on a dangerous chase through Bramley.

Also sentenced this week was a “prolific” burglar who was caught hiding in an elderly dementia patient’s bedroom at a care home in Armley.

Here is the full court round-up, with nine of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -

Emmanuel Gardiner, 29, of Conway Road, Birmingham, was handed a new four-year jail term after admitting two counts of dealing Class A drugs. He had previously been jailed for 10 years for a drug and weapons offences. But on September 27, he was pulled over by police in Leeds and found to have wraps of cocaine and heroin worth around £180 and £815 in cash.

Emmanuel Gardiner, 29, of Conway Road, Birmingham, was handed a new four-year jail term after admitting two counts of dealing Class A drugs. He had previously been jailed for 10 years for a drug and weapons offences. But on September 27, he was pulled over by police in Leeds and found to have wraps of cocaine and heroin worth around £180 and £815 in cash. | West Yorkshire Police

Mark Ambler, 42, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years and nine months after admitting burglary and possession of a Class A drug. He was caught in an elderly dementia patient’s bedroom at a care home in Armley. Staff were alerted when a movement sensor in the room was set off in the early hours of September 6.

Mark Ambler, 42, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years and nine months after admitting burglary and possession of a Class A drug. He was caught in an elderly dementia patient’s bedroom at a care home in Armley. Staff were alerted when a movement sensor in the room was set off in the early hours of September 6. | West Yorkshire Police

Luke Castelow, 21, of Kirkstall Road, was jailed for seven years and two months after admitting admitted charges of Section 18 GBH and false imprisonment, as well as obstructing an engine; while Kasif Hussain, 43, of Fillingfir Walk, West Park, was jailed for five years after he was found guilty of false imprisonment and assault, and admitting possession of cannabis. The pair lured a man to Hussain's flat where he was stripped and beaten for up to seven hours.

Luke Castelow, 21, of Kirkstall Road, was jailed for seven years and two months after admitting admitted charges of Section 18 GBH and false imprisonment, as well as obstructing an engine; while Kasif Hussain, 43, of Fillingfir Walk, West Park, was jailed for five years after he was found guilty of false imprisonment and assault, and admitting possession of cannabis. The pair lured a man to Hussain's flat where he was stripped and beaten for up to seven hours. | West Yorkshire Police

Jonathan Horsfall, 30, of Moor Road, Beeston, was jailed for two years after admitting two counts of stalking and one of criminal damage. The cocaine-fuelled yob was described as “vile” after he stalked his girlfriend’s ex, making comments that he was even responsible for his own sister’s death.

Jonathan Horsfall, 30, of Moor Road, Beeston, was jailed for two years after admitting two counts of stalking and one of criminal damage. The cocaine-fuelled yob was described as “vile” after he stalked his girlfriend’s ex, making comments that he was even responsible for his own sister’s death. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

Jordan Wild, 29, of Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, South Yorkshire, was jailed for 18 months after admitting harassment and and breach of a restraining order. A woman said she was forced to install a panic button and security cameras at her home after Wild refused to leave her alone, ringing and messaging hundreds of times.

Jordan Wild, 29, of Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, South Yorkshire, was jailed for 18 months after admitting harassment and and breach of a restraining order. A woman said she was forced to install a panic button and security cameras at her home after Wild refused to leave her alone, ringing and messaging hundreds of times. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe

James Baines, 27, of Raynville Road, Bramley, was jailed for 10 months after admitting dangerous driving, driving while banned and having no insurance. He led police on a chase in a stolen car on Outgang Lane in Bramley on September 19.

James Baines, 27, of Raynville Road, Bramley, was jailed for 10 months after admitting dangerous driving, driving while banned and having no insurance. He led police on a chase in a stolen car on Outgang Lane in Bramley on September 19. | National World/Google

