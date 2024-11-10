3 . Luke Castelow and Kasif Hussain

Luke Castelow, 21, of Kirkstall Road, was jailed for seven years and two months after admitting admitted charges of Section 18 GBH and false imprisonment, as well as obstructing an engine; while Kasif Hussain, 43, of Fillingfir Walk, West Park, was jailed for five years after he was found guilty of false imprisonment and assault, and admitting possession of cannabis. The pair lured a man to Hussain's flat where he was stripped and beaten for up to seven hours. | West Yorkshire Police