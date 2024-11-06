Driver who fled Leeds police left hospital appointment letter in stolen Ford KA
James Baines drove at twice the speed limit in built-up areas and mounted pavements before heading down a footpath that was too narrow for the pursuing officers, Leeds Crown Court was told.
The 27-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting dangerous driving, driving while banned and having no insurance.
The Ford Ka had been stolen weeks before from an address in Pudsey, although it was agreed that Baines was not implicated in the break in.
The officers had attempted to stop the car, which was on false plates, on Outgang Lane in Bramley on September 19. Baines, who had a female passenger, accelerated away, reaching speed of 60mph in 30mph zones.
He drove onto the pavement, ran red lights and narrowly avoided collisions before managing to shake the police tale.
But CCTV was later recovered from outside Farnley Falcons Rugby Club which showed Baines abandoning the car.
He had also left the letter addressed to him from the hospital in the car. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Lincoln where he was being held on remand.
Baines, of Raynville Road, Bramley, has 39 previous convictions for 90 offences, including multiple vehicle-related crimes. He was banned from driving at the time of his latest offences.
Mitigating, Anthony Sugare pointed out that Baines had nothing to do with the burglary, and entered early guilty pleas for the driving matter. He said that he simply “panicked” when the police tried to pull him over. He said he accepted it had to be a custodial sentence.
Judge Howard Crowson described it as “prolonged and persistent” bad driving. He jailed Baines for 10 months and gave him a new three-year driving ban. He will be required to sit an extended driving test to regain his licence.