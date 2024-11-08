A burglar who was caught in an elderly dementia patient’s bedroom at a Leeds care home has been jailed.

Staff at the care home in Armley were alerted when a movement sensor in the room was set off in the early hours of September 6 this year.

When they went to check on the woman, who is in her eighties, they found her asleep but discovered Mark Ambler hiding in the bathroom.

Mark Ambler, 42, of no fixed address, has been jailed after he was caught in an elderly dementia patient’s bedroom at a Leeds care home. | West Yorkshire Police

They kept him on the premises until police arrived and arrested him on suspicion of burglary.

An examination of the scene showed Ambler had used wire cutters to cut a security band on the ground floor window to get in.

When he was searched in police custody, he was found in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine.

He was charged with burglary and possession of a Class A drug and admitted both offences when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday this week.

Ambler, 42, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Vicky Vessey, who heads Leeds District Crime Team, said: “Ambler is a prolific offender who broke into the room of this elderly victim in the middle of the night at a care home for vulnerable people.

“Fortunately, the victim was not disturbed by him as she slept, and thanks to the vigilance of the staff, he was caught and detained.

“We know this was a distressing incident for the victim’s family and for staff at the home, and we hope they can take some comfort from knowing Ambler is now safely behind bars.”