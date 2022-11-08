After receiving a report regarding the alleged incident on New Briggate, police located a scene and investigations are now ongoing. The third party report was received at 5:06am on Sunday October 6 and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 5.06am on Sunday 6 October, police received a third party report regarding an alleged serious sexual assault on New Briggate, Leeds. A scene was located, and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

“Investigations remain ongoing by Leeds District Safeguarding detectives today. Anyone with information which may assist ongoing enquiries is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 364 of October 6.”