News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Caught on camera in Leeds: Police are looking for these people caught on CCTV right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
11 hours ago

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise any of the following people?

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

2. Burglary

Image LD3292 refers to a burglary on October 24.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

3. Interference with motor vehicle

Image LD3322 refers to an interference with motor vehicle on October 14.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

4. Theft of pedal cycle

Image LD3291 refers to a theft of pedal cycle on October 13.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3