Lower Briggate attack: Leeds police release CCTV pictures of two men after city centre assault
Police have released pictures of two men they want to identify after an assault in Leeds.
The assault took place on Lower Briggate at around 6am on Sunday, August 28 and involved two male victims being punched to the face.
Leeds CID ask that if you have information which can help identify the males in the images to contact them by calling 101 or using the online chat service at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13220474393.
Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.