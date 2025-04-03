Beeston-murder suspect in 'unexplained case' could stand trial this autumn, court told
William Joyce appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning charged with killing 53-year-old Darren Leach.
Joyce, 38, appeared via video link from HMP Leeds where he is being held, and only spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.
No plea was entered, but he will return to court on June 2 for a plea hearing.
A potential trial date has been set for October 27, and it is expected to last seven days, should Joyce enter a not-guilty plea.
He was remanded back into custody. The court heard that a pathologist’s report into Mr Leach’s death is pending.
Mr Leach was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics after officers were called to a property on Marsden Grove, Beeston, at 8.29am on Wednesday, March 19.
Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas
Mr Leach’s death was previously ruled as “unexplained” after police issued a public appeal for witnesses to come forward.
Joyce was arrested on March 30, interviewed and subsequently charged.
Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 273 of March 19.