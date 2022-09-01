Teenager left fighting for life after Leeds crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the A63 Selby Road which left a 17-year-old girl in a critical condition.

Officers were called to the crash involving a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the eastbound carriageway at Swillington Common, near to the junction with Swillington Lane at 6.41pm yesterday. (August 31)

The teenager , who was a passenger in the Seat, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with life threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.

Selby Road where the crash took place. PIC: Google

The driver of the Seat, a 45-year-old woman, and another passenger in that vehicle, a 20-year-old man, both received injuries that were serious but not life- threatening. They are continuing to receive treatment in hospital.

The driver of the BMW, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

A road closure was put in place on both sides of the A63 until about 4am this morning (September 1) when the scene was cleared.