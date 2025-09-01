A man has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a man in Leeds.

Police were called to Cardigan Road, Headingley, shortly before 4.30pm on Friday, August 29 to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Elsiado Marku, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives investigating the incident have now charged a man with his murder.

A man has been charged with murder over the death of Elsiado Marku, 26, on Cardigan Road in Headingley. | National World

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Eljon Markaj, aged 31, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, September 1).

“Markaj, whose ethnicity is defined as White – North European, has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.”

Information on the incident can be passed to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250496130.

This information has been provided by police as forces have been encouraged to disclose the ethnicity and nationality of suspects charged in certain cases. The interim guidance from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) aims to reduce the risk to public safety where there are high levels of misinformation about an incident.