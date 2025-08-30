A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal stabbing of a man in Leeds.

Police were called to Cardigan Road in Headingley shortly before 4.30pm yesterday (August 29) to reports that a man had been stabbed. Emergency services attended and provided medical treatment, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Cardigan Road in Headingley. | Google

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Sadly a man has lost his life in what appears to be a sustained violent attack.

“We have a man in custody who was arrested at the scene. We are in the early stages of our enquiries to understand the circumstances of what has taken place but are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“The man who has died has not yet been formally identified and we will be progressing these enquiries as a priority today.

“A scene remains in place on Cardigan Road and those in the area can expect to see an increased policing presence.

“There have been a number of witnesses to this attack who have come forward to the police already. I would urge anyone else with information that could assist our enquiries into this man’s death to please come forward.”

Information can be passed to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250496130.