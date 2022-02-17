Police seek Horsforth crash witnesses as motorbike collision in Low Lane leaves man in critical condition in hospital
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after the motorbike that he was riding crashed into a lamppost in Horsforth during the early hours.
West Yorkshire Police said that emergency services were called to Low Lane at around 12.11am this morning to reports that a Black Kawasaki off-road motorbike had crashed.
It was reported that the motorbike had been travelling towards Leeds Ring Road when it left the carriageway and collided with a lamppost.
A spokesperson said: "The rider, a 37-year-old man, sustained serious head injuries and is currently in hospital. His condition is described as critical."
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the rider prior to the incident or witnessed the collision, including anyone with dash cam footage or CCTV that might help the investigation.
The road remained closed to traffic earlier today and First Bus services were being diverted, but the police scene in place has now been lifted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 13220088686.
