Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Monk Fryston Post Office was raided last month by a group carrying what are believed to be hammers. Police said that suspects threatened staff before leaving with a quantity of cash.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating an armed robbery at Monk Fryston Post Office that was reported on February 19. Photo: James Hardisty.

An investigation into the robbery was launched by North Yorkshire Police soon after the incident was reported on February 19.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, officers have made two arrests. One man in his 30s was arrested in Nottinghamshire last month, but was released with no further action being taken.

Then, on March 6, a man in his 40s was arrested in Hertfordshire in connection with the robbery. He was questioned and has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.