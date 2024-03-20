Monk Fryston: Police issue update on arrests after village post office near Leeds raided by group with hammers

An investigation into an armed robbery at a village post office near Leeds is continuing, as police issued an update on arrests.
Monk Fryston Post Office was raided last month by a group carrying what are believed to be hammers. Police said that suspects threatened staff before leaving with a quantity of cash.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating an armed robbery at Monk Fryston Post Office that was reported on February 19. Photo: James Hardisty.North Yorkshire Police are investigating an armed robbery at Monk Fryston Post Office that was reported on February 19. Photo: James Hardisty.
An investigation into the robbery was launched by North Yorkshire Police soon after the incident was reported on February 19.

Since then, officers have made two arrests. One man in his 30s was arrested in Nottinghamshire last month, but was released with no further action being taken.

Then, on March 6, a man in his 40s was arrested in Hertfordshire in connection with the robbery. He was questioned and has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

During the frightening incident, police said that staff were pushed to the ground and that one worker had to be taken to hospital for checks. Detectives launched an appeal to speak to anyone in the area who may have seen a white van, or any of the three suspects that they described.

