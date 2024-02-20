Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The raid, on the Monk Fryston store, was reported at around 4.40pm yesterday (February 19).

It saw suspects armed with what are believed to be hammers descend on the shop, on Main Street, before threatening staff and leaving with cash.

An armed robbery was reported at the post office in Monk Fryston on February 19. Photo: Google.

Staff were pushed to ground during the robbery and one worker was taken to hospital for checks.

North Yorkshire Police has since launched an investigation into the incident. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen a white van or its occupants near to the post office.

Detectives also want to piece together the van’s movements in the village and are appealing to anyone who may have captured a white van on dashcam footage or doorbell video footage of the incident either before, during or after the raid.

Descriptions of three suspects have been released by the force:

The first suspect was wearing dark clothing and an orange hi-vis vest

The second suspect, a white man, was described as over six foot tall, of athletic build, and was wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and tracksuit top with light blue jeans underneath, black trainers, a black face covering and black gloves

The third suspect, a man, was described as between five feet and 10 inches and five feet 11 inches. He was of medium build, wearing black, tracksuit bottoms and top, a white t-shirt protruding under the tracksuit top, grey/green face covering, grey trainers and black gloves. He spoke with an Irish accent

Anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage or who has any information that could assist the investigation has been urged to call 101, quoting incident number 12240030920.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.