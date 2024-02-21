Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident, that was reported earlier this week, resulted in one member of staff being taken to hospital.

The robbery was reported at the Monk Fryston Post Office on February 19. Photo: Google.

Here is everything we know so far, as police enquiries continue -

Where was the robbery?

The raid was reported in the village of Monk Fryston, in the Selby district of North Yorkshire, to the east of Leeds. It happened at the village's post office, on Main Street.

What happened?

The armed robbery saw suspects armed with what are believed to be hammers descend on the shop, before threatening staff and leaving with cash. Staff were pushed to the ground during the raid.

Was anyone injured?

One staff member had to be taken to hospital to be checked over.

When did it happen?

The raid was reported at around 4.40pm on Monday (February 19).

What did the suspects look like?

Descriptions of three suspects have been released by police -

The first suspect was wearing dark clothing and an orange hi-vis vest

The second suspect, a white man, was described as over six foot tall, of athletic build, and was wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and tracksuit top with light blue jeans underneath, black trainers, a black face covering and black gloves

The third suspect, a man, was described as between five feet and 10 inches and five feet 11 inches. He was of medium build, wearing black, tracksuit bottoms and top, a white t-shirt protruding under the tracksuit top, grey/green face covering, grey trainers and black gloves. He spoke with an Irish accent

What have police said?

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation into the incident. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen a white van or its occupants near to the post office.

Detectives also want to piece together the van’s movements in the village and are appealing to anyone who may have captured a white van on dashcam footage or doorbell video footage of the incident either before, during or after the raid.

An increased police presence is expected in the area over the coming days as officers carry out reassurance patrols and further enquiries.

Have any arrests been made?

North Yorkshire Police confirmed today (February 21) that there have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries remain ongoing.

How can I contact police?

Anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage or who has any information that could assist the investigation has been urged to call 101, quoting incident number 12240030920.