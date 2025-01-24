Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing man in Leeds - who is believed to be injured.

Police are appealing for information to help trace Zak Charles, 26, who is missing in Leeds with concerns for his welfare.

At 3.24am on Wednesday (January 22), police received a report of a man being assaulted by the occupants of a vehicle in Southolme Close, Kirkstall.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “When officers attended, the victim and the suspects had left the scene.

“Enquiries have identified 26-year-old Zak Charles as the potential victim of the assault and there are concerns that he may be injured and need medical attention.”

He is 5ft 7ins tall, slim build and has a scar to the left of his forehead. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and joggers, with is hair in a top knot.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace Zak to check he is okay, and anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could help to locate him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 122 of January 22 or online via the 101LiveChat.