Police are continuing to investigate after a father and son were attacked in Leeds.

Police were called at 9.42pm on Saturday (August 17) to report of a large group of youths setting off fireworks and disrupting traffic outside shops around the junction of Middleton Park Avenue and Middleton Park Circus.

A further call was then received reporting that a man had been assaulted by youths at the same location. Here’s everything we know so far...

What happened?

At 9.45pm on Saturday, officers received a call was received reporting that a man had been assaulted by youths at the same location, in what was initially described to police as a stabbing.

Officers were deployed to the area and the victim was traced.

Who was injured?

The victim, aged in his forties, received a cut to his ear that required stitches.

He had been assaulted and struck to the head with a blunt object after he approached a group of youths in Middleton Park Mount following an earlier assault on his teenage son nearby.

Has anyone been arrested?

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has confirmed that the incident remains under investigation with no arrests at this stage.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.

What should I do if I have information?

Any witnesses or anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13240449512.

Alternatively information can be provided online via the police 101LiveChat.