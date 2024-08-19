Middleton Park Circus: Man and his son attacked as youths set off fireworks and cause mayhem in Leeds suburb
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 9.42pm on Saturday (August 17) police received a report of a large group of youths setting off fireworks and disrupting traffic outside shops around the junction of Middleton Park Avenue and Middleton Park Circus.
At 9.45pm, a call was received reporting that a man had been assaulted by youths at the same location, in what was initially described to police as a stabbing.
Officers were deployed to the area and the victim was traced.
He had been assaulted and struck to the head with a blunt object after he approached a group of youths in Middleton Park Mount following an earlier assault on his teenage son nearby.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter
The victim, aged in his forties, received a cut to his ear that required stitches.
Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.
Any witnesses or anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13240449512 or online.