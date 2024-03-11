Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planning application for the change of use of the former Sophie's Choice Dress Agency on New Road Side in Horsforth into a "coffee shop with food service" has been submitted to Leeds City Council.

The application does not reveal the name of the proposed coffee shop, but outlines plans to sell food seven days a week between 8am and 4pm, with drinks available from 11am.

Plans to transform a former dress store into a coffee shop has been submitted to Leeds City Council. Picture by Google

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans also includes drawings of the proposed café, with seats for customers on the ground and first floors, along with a new exterior with new illuminated signage to the front.

Sophie's Choice Dress Agency closed down on December 22 last year, after announcing a closing down sale on their Facebook page.