New Road Side Horsforth: Plans to turn former 'upscale costume store' in Leeds town into coffee shop unveiled
A planning application for the change of use of the former Sophie's Choice Dress Agency on New Road Side in Horsforth into a "coffee shop with food service" has been submitted to Leeds City Council.
The application does not reveal the name of the proposed coffee shop, but outlines plans to sell food seven days a week between 8am and 4pm, with drinks available from 11am.
The plans also includes drawings of the proposed café, with seats for customers on the ground and first floors, along with a new exterior with new illuminated signage to the front.
Sophie's Choice Dress Agency closed down on December 22 last year, after announcing a closing down sale on their Facebook page.
The application, which was received by the council on February 26, is due for consultation on Wednesday, March 27, with any comments on the plans to be submitted before then.