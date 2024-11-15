Beyond the Red Door Leeds: Exciting new 'neighbourhood bar' set to open in Horsforth Town Street
Beyond The Red Door will be opening in Horsforth soon, following its takeover of the former Ernie's site in Town Street.
The family-owned business is currently transforming the site into a “vibrant social space made for Horsforth” and will offer a wide range of drinks including cocktails, wines, beers and spirits.
Customers can also expect freshly made food, good coffee and live music in the new bar.
The business will also double up as a bottle and refill shop and customers will be able to purchase gin, whisky and refills by The Little Red Berry Co.
The new opening was announced via the brand’s official social media channels, where the owners said they will be “paying homage to [the site’s] storied past”.
The full Instagram post said: “Beyond The Red Door, your local friendly neighbourhood bar & eatery with a rich & interesting history!
“We’re thrilled to announce the arrival of our brand new bar to Town Street, Horsforth.
“After speaking with locals & going through historical archives we’ve found so much out about this place. It has a history as rich as its character.
“From serving up the freshest fish & chips to churning out dairy delights, baking golden loaves, and pouring pints, this iconic building has seen it all since before the Victorian era.
“As we prepare to open our doors, we’re paying homage to its storied past. Keep an eye out for subtle nods to its vibrant history in our artwork, cocktail names, menu items & more.
“Get ready to make new memories in a place where the old ones live on. Stay tuned for our opening date—this is one experience you won’t want to miss!”
The business is currently documenting the transformation on the official Instagram page and will be announcing an official opening date soon.
