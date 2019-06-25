Manhunt after woman sexually assaulted in Golden Acre Park in Leeds

Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Golden Acre Park in Leeds.

The 40-year-old victim was walking in the park, in Otley Road, Bramhope shortly after noon on Monday, June 24 when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted.

She fought him off and he ran off towards the main car park.

He has been described as white, about 5ft 7ins to 5ft 10ins tall, with straight black hair which was below his ear.

He was wearing a bright blue/turquoise t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms. He would have been covered in mud from the struggle.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a very frightening experience for the woman involved and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify and trace this man.

“The victim has mentioned that there were other people in the park at the time and although we have already spoken to some witnesses, we would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed either what happened or who saw a man matching the description in the area.

“We recognise that an incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who have increased their patrols of the park and are working to reassure people following the incident.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190318747 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

