Greater Manchester Police are investigating the death of Javell Morgan following an incident in Claremont Road, Moss Side, on Monday August 15.

He was found seriously injured just after midnight and despite efforts from emergency services, he was pronounced dead a short time afterwards.

Police originally had originally said that they believed Javell had died from being shot following a suspected “firearms discharge”.

But they have now said a post mortem examination revealed he had died as the result of being stabbed.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Javell Morgan, as they try to process the devastating death of their loved one. They have requested privacy at this time.

“Now a Home Office post-mortem has been performed, we can confirm that Javell sadly died as a result of stab injuries, not by a shooting, as was originally thought.

“As the investigation progresses and all lines of enquiry explored, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have any information to assist our ongoing investigation.”

The investigation team can be contacted by calling Greater Manchester Police via 101 or by using the LiveChat service on the force’s website.

Any photos and videos that could help the investigation can be submitted via its public portal.