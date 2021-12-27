Man taken to hospital and later arrested after Christmas Day attack in Bramley
A man was taken to hospital after being attacked on Christmas Day at a house in Bramley, Leeds.
Police were called at 8.10pm to a report of a disturbance in Hough Lane.
A man was found with wounds to his head and arm.
He was taken to hospital for further treatment.
A police cordon was put in place.
The injured man, who is 44 and from Bramley, was later arrested.
A 31-year-old man was also arrested.
Both were later bailed.
