Man taken to hospital and later arrested after Christmas Day attack in Bramley

Police were called at 8.10pm to a report of a disturbance in Hough Lane.

A man was found with wounds to his head and arm.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was taken to hospital after being injured during a disturbance on Christmas Day. The man, and another man, were later arrested and released on bail. Photo: Hough Lane. Google Maps.

A police cordon was put in place.

The injured man, who is 44 and from Bramley, was later arrested.

A 31-year-old man was also arrested.

Both were later bailed.

"Officers attended and found a man with wounds to his head and arm.

"He was taken to hospital for further treatment and a scene was put in place while enquiries were made.

"The injured man, who is 44 and from Bramley was later arrested along with a 31-year-old man.

"Both were later bailed pending further enquiries."