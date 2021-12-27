Man taken to hospital and later arrested after Christmas Day attack in Bramley

A man was taken to hospital after being attacked on Christmas Day at a house in Bramley, Leeds.

By Rebecca Marano
Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:36 pm
Updated Monday, 27th December 2021, 12:38 pm

Police were called at 8.10pm to a report of a disturbance in Hough Lane.

A man was found with wounds to his head and arm.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A man was taken to hospital after being injured during a disturbance on Christmas Day. The man, and another man, were later arrested and released on bail. Photo: Hough Lane. Google Maps.

A police cordon was put in place.

The injured man, who is 44 and from Bramley, was later arrested.

A 31-year-old man was also arrested.

Both were later bailed.

Read More

Read More
West Yorkshire Police release statement on 'man hitting baby' video being circul...

"Officers attended and found a man with wounds to his head and arm.

"He was taken to hospital for further treatment and a scene was put in place while enquiries were made.

"The injured man, who is 44 and from Bramley was later arrested along with a 31-year-old man.

"Both were later bailed pending further enquiries."

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe