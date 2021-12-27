West Yorkshire Police release statement on 'man hitting baby' video being circulated on social media

Police

The force received numerous calls from concerned members of the public who had seen the video being circulated on social media and believed it was filmed in West Yorkshire.

However it has now been established that the footage came from Turkey.

West Yorkshire Police said: "We are aware of a video being shared on social media which shows a male repeatedly striking what appears to be a baby. Enquiries were made after police received calls about the video and it was established to be from Turkey. The incident is being dealt with by their authorities."