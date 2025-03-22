Phenomenal photos take you back to Beeston in the early 2000s

They showcase the best of what the suburb had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in LS11 from annual community events such as Beeston Carnival through to cafes, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Middleton and Stourton LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia