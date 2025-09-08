Harehills disorder: Man sentenced for violence and arson in Leeds suburb as conviction count rises to 27
Bailey Hudson, aged 20, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, September 4 after admitting an offence of violent disorder and an offence of arson in Harehills on July 18, 2024.
Hudson, of Harley Gardens, Pudsey, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.
27 people have now been convicted and sentenced as part of the continuing large-scale investigation into the disorder that broke out in the Leeds suburb on during the evening of 18 and 19 July, 2024.
Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have made 83 arrests with 41 people charged so far and more cases currently in the court system.
The team has also launched appeals over the summer to identify people officers want to speak with in connection with the offending, resulting in more suspects being identified. Meanwhile, substantial work has also been carried out in Harehills with partners since last July to help communities recover from the disorder.