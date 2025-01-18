Man jailed after 'vicious attack' on defenceless sleeping child in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed after a “vicious unprovoked attack” on a sleeping child in Wakefield.

Sean Deering, aged 37, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to an assault in the Wakefield area in June 2020.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Friday, January 17) where he was sentenced to three years and 11 months imprisonment in total.

Detective Constable Sally Hayward, of Wakefield Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “The child victim received multiple injuries after being awoken from sleep by Deering in the early hours of the morning.

“He then set about attacking them by hitting and stamping on their face, in what can only be described as a vicious unprovoked attack on a defenceless child. When the injuries were discovered by the child's mother, Deering fled the scene.”

Deering’s sentencing included time for this offence and four months imprisonment due to him being on a suspended sentence for an unrelated offence.

DC Hayward added: “Deering has shown the risk that he poses to children. This has been a complex investigation, involving a very young victim, but the lengthy enquiries we have made have ensured that Deering has been made to face justice for his actions.

“I hope the victim’s family take some comfort from the sentence imposed by the court.”