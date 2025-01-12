Seven criminals who have been jailed in Leeds this week after being sentenced for their crimes

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 12th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST

Here are seven of the criminals who have been jailed in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include a perverted sexual assault and assault occasioning ABH.

Also sentenced this week were four members of a gang based in Leeds dealing in vast quantities of cocaine, which stretched from Liverpool to the North East.

Here’s the full court round-up, with seven of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -

Cameron Callear, 30, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 24 weeks after admitting a charge of assault occasioning ABH. On August 16, 2023, he was a passenger in a car involved in a hit and run that killed a dog in South Kirkby. The charge came after Callear deliberately opened the passenger door of the car so that it hit a witness to he incident, leaving him bruised.

Lee Orrell, 37, of Cornbrook, Skelmersdale, Lancashire, was jailed for four years after admitting two counts of Section 20 GBH without intent, and multiple incidents of intentional strangulation and coercive control. The court heard that the thug left his girlfriend “a shadow of her former self” following a relentless two-year campaign of violence and control.

From left, Daryll Hall, 39, David Brierley, 38, Michal Stanislawczuk, 39, and Safdar Pervez, 52, were handed jail terms for their part in a cocaine-supplying conspiracy. The gang, based in Leeds, dealt in vast quantities of the drug but were finally busted after police cracked an encrypted chat. Hall remains at large having absconded before the trial, despite later being found guilty.

Michael Green, 40, of St James' Court, Havercroft, Wakefield, was jailed for 16 months after admitting a charge of sexual assault. On January 26 last year, he groped a terrified girl on a bus to Castleford and told her he wanted a threesome with her and her friend.

