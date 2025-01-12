Also sentenced this week were four members of a gang based in Leeds dealing in vast quantities of cocaine, which stretched from Liverpool to the North East.
Here’s the full court round-up, with seven of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Cameron Callear
Cameron Callear, 30, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 24 weeks after admitting a charge of assault occasioning ABH. On August 16, 2023, he was a passenger in a car involved in a hit and run that killed a dog in South Kirkby. The charge came after Callear deliberately opened the passenger door of the car so that it hit a witness to he incident, leaving him bruised. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Lee Orrell
Lee Orrell, 37, of Cornbrook, Skelmersdale, Lancashire, was jailed for four years after admitting two counts of Section 20 GBH without intent, and multiple incidents of intentional strangulation and coercive control. The court heard that the thug left his girlfriend “a shadow of her former self” following a relentless two-year campaign of violence and control. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
3. Daryll Hall, David Brierley, Michal Stanislawczuk and Safdar Pervez
From left, Daryll Hall, 39, David Brierley, 38, Michal Stanislawczuk, 39, and Safdar Pervez, 52, were handed jail terms for their part in a cocaine-supplying conspiracy. The gang, based in Leeds, dealt in vast quantities of the drug but were finally busted after police cracked an encrypted chat. Hall remains at large having absconded before the trial, despite later being found guilty. | National Crime Agency
4. Michael Green
Michael Green, 40, of St James' Court, Havercroft, Wakefield, was jailed for 16 months after admitting a charge of sexual assault. On January 26 last year, he groped a terrified girl on a bus to Castleford and told her he wanted a threesome with her and her friend. | National World