Matthew Fisher, believed to be Abi's husband, was arrested after her body was found on Sunday.

Abi, 29, went missing from her home in Castleford at the weekend and her disappearance was described as out of character.

Her body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been charged with the murder of Castleford teacher Abi Fisher (Photo: WYP)

Matthew, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has now been charged with Abi's murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Abi worked as a teacher at Featherstone All Saints CE Academy and had a passion for science.

The school's headteacher paid tribute to Abi, who he called a "kind and caring colleague".

He added: "We are devastated by Abi's tragic death, and will continue to pray for her and her family.