Abi Fisher went missing from her home in Castleford at the weekend and her disappearance was described as out of character.

The 29-year-old's body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire.

The news came as a shock to the Castleford community, who pitched in to help the search for Abi at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have poured in for Abi Fisher (Photo: WYP)

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry team, said: "On behalf of the police and Abi’s family, I would like to express our thanks to everyone who has assisted in the search for Abi.

"We know that there has been a real community effort to find her and that this update will be upsetting for many."

Tributes have poured in from YEP readers, who said they were "heartbroken" to hear of her death.

Laraine Heptonstall said: "Oh my god. How sad such a lovely young lady. So sad for her family. God bless her.xx"

Caz Hocker said: "Deepest condolences. Rip sweet angel."

Stacey Jordan added: "God bless! Condolences with the family, her little baby and her students."

Lisa Frost said: "Oh no awful news, thoughts and love to the family and to everyone who joined search yesterday in Castleford."

While Debbie Hebblethwaite added: "This is just absolutely heartbreaking. Poor lady. Sending love, comfort and solace to all her loved ones."