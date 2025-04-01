Marsden Grove Beeston: Man charged with murder after 'unexplained death' of Darren Leach in Leeds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police investigating the death of Darren Leach, 53, have now charged a man with his murder.
Mr Leach was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics after officers were called to a concern for safety at a property on Marsden Grove, Beeston, at 8.29am on Wednesday, March 19.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “William Joyce, aged 38, of Woodview Terrace in Leeds, has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates today (April 1).
“Joyce was arrested on March 30 as part of the investigation into the death of Mr Leach.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Mr Leach’s death was previously ruled as “unexplained” after police issued a public appeal for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 273 of March 19.