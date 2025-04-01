Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with murder after the “unexplained death” of a man in Leeds.

Police investigating the death of Darren Leach, 53, have now charged a man with his murder.

Mr Leach was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics after officers were called to a concern for safety at a property on Marsden Grove, Beeston, at 8.29am on Wednesday, March 19.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “William Joyce, aged 38, of Woodview Terrace in Leeds, has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates today (April 1).

“Joyce was arrested on March 30 as part of the investigation into the death of Mr Leach.”

Mr Leach’s death was previously ruled as “unexplained” after police issued a public appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting log 273 of March 19.