Lee Carl Beevers is accused of causing the death of Alan Tankard in April through dangerous driving.

Beevers, 26, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Friday via video link from HMP Leeds where is being held on remand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Tankard died after being hit by a car.

He is yet to enter a plea, but Judge Tom Bayliss QC set a provisional trial start date of October 12.

Beevers, of Normanton View, Normanton, will next appear on June 30 where he is expected to enter a plea.

He is also charged with driving while banned and without insurance, failing to stop and failing to provide a sample of blood or breath for analysis.

Alan Tankard, who was 33 and also from Normanton, died after being hit by a black Honda Civic on Wakefield Road on Wednesday, April 13.