Man appears in court to face charges over death of cyclist on Wakefield Road in Normanton

Lee Beevers, 26, appeared before Leeds Magistrates' Court earlier today (April 16) over the death of 31-year-old Alan Tankard.

Mr Tankard, from Normanton, died following the collision on Wakefield Road, at around 11:20pm on Wednesday April 13.

It took place after a black Honda Civic, which was heading north, collided with a push bike and then left the scene.

The Honda Civic was found abandoned a short time later.

Two men were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Beevers, from Normanton, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop after a road accident, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and using a vehicle while uninsured.

He appeared before magistrates and was remanded into custody to next appear at Leeds Crown Court on May 13.

Two others have been released on bail and two people have been released without charge.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.