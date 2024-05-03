Pudsey: Man charged over 'threats to kill' in incident that sent Leeds primary school into lockdown

A man has been charged over an incident that sent a Leeds primary school into lockdown.
Published 3rd May 2024
Armed police arrested a man on Wednesday morning (May 1) from an address on Mount Pleasant Road, Pudsey.

A parent of a child at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School on Mount Pleasant Road got in touch to say that the school had gone into lockdown as a result of the incident.

A 58-year-old man has now been charged in relation to the incident.

A man arrested from an address on Mount Pleasant Road, Pudsey has now been charged. Picture: Google
A man arrested from an address on Mount Pleasant Road, Pudsey has now been charged. Picture: Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old man has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and making threats to kill.”

Officers responded to a call reporting a man had been carrying a machete and behaving in a threatening manner. No one was injured in the incident.

In communication with parents on Wednesday, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School confirmed that the lockdown process was successful and that the procedure had since been lifted.

