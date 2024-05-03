Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Armed police arrested a man on Wednesday morning (May 1) from an address on Mount Pleasant Road, Pudsey.

A parent of a child at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School on Mount Pleasant Road got in touch to say that the school had gone into lockdown as a result of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 58-year-old man has now been charged in relation to the incident.

A man arrested from an address on Mount Pleasant Road, Pudsey has now been charged. Picture: Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old man has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and making threats to kill.”

Officers responded to a call reporting a man had been carrying a machete and behaving in a threatening manner. No one was injured in the incident.