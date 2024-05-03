Pudsey: Man charged over 'threats to kill' in incident that sent Leeds primary school into lockdown
Armed police arrested a man on Wednesday morning (May 1) from an address on Mount Pleasant Road, Pudsey.
A parent of a child at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School on Mount Pleasant Road got in touch to say that the school had gone into lockdown as a result of the incident.
A 58-year-old man has now been charged in relation to the incident.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old man has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and making threats to kill.”
Officers responded to a call reporting a man had been carrying a machete and behaving in a threatening manner. No one was injured in the incident.