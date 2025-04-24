Hunslet Lane: Man charged after two seriously injured in Leeds city centre machete attack and assault
Kevin Dempsey, 51, of Town Street, Beeston has been charged with S18 wounding with intent.
Two men were taken to hospital following the incident which occurred in the vicinity of Hunslet Lane and Butterley Street, near Crown Point Shopping Park in Leeds.
Speaking previously, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson, said: “A 32-year-old man was found with multiple serious machete wounds to his legs and arms. His injuries were described as life-changing. He had been attacked by two males armed with machetes who had arrived at the scene in a car.
“A 22-year-old man also found to have received a broken jaw and a leg fracture. He was also taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment. He had been assaulted shortly before in a fight between two groups that followed a disturbance outside the Test Bed venue, in Butterley Street.”
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to investigate and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact them.
Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting crime reference 13250221707 or online via 101LiveChat. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.