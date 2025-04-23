Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after an attack in Leeds.

Police are investigating after two men were assaulted near to the Crown Point Shopping Park in Leeds.

Both men were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Here’s everything we know so far...

What happened?

West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of two men having been assaulted late on Sunday night (April 20).

The first by two males armed with machetes, who had arrived at the scene in a car, and the second following a reported fight between two groups nearby.

Where and when did this happen?

Officers responded to the two incidents at 10.47pm on Sunday night in the vicinity of Hunslet Lane and Butterley Street.

The first man was found injured on Hunslet Lane, while the second was injured after a fight between two groups that followed a disturbance outside the Test Bed venue, in Butterley Street.

Who was injured and what is their condition?

A 32-year-old man was found with multiple serious machete wounds to his legs and arms. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were later confirmed as not life-threatening but may be life-changing.

A 22-year-old man also found to have received a broken jaw and a leg fracture. He was also taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment.

Who was arrested?

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident and remains in police custody.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident. No further arrests are understood to have been made at this stage.

What should I do if I have any information?

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting crime reference 13250221707 or online via 101LiveChat.