Two men have been seriously injured after an incident near a shopping centre in Leeds.

Police were called at 10.47pm on Sunday night (April 20), to reports of two men having been assaulted in the vicinity of Hunslet Lane and Butterley Street in Leeds.

The two incidents took place near to the Crown Point Shopping Park. Both men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two men were assaulted in the vicinity of Hunslet Lane and Butterley Street in Leeds. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old man was found with multiple serious machete wounds to his legs and arms. His injuries were described as life-changing. He had been attacked by two males armed with machetes who had arrived at the scene in a car.

“A 22-year-old man also found to have received a broken jaw and a leg fracture. He was also taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment. He had been assaulted shortly before in a fight between two groups that followed a disturbance outside the Test Bed venue, in Butterley Street.”

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident and remains in police custody. Detectives are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting crime reference 13250221707 or online via 101LiveChat.