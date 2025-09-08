A man will appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court tomorrow charged over his role in the Harehills disorder.

Gherorghita Panainte, aged 33, of Strathmore Street, Leeds, who defines as white, Roma, will appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 9 charged with an offence of arson.

The charge relates to the widespread disorder that broke out in Harehills on the evening of 18 and 19 July, 2024.

Gherorghita Panainte, aged 33, of Strathmore Street, Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court tomorrow. | James Hardisty

So far, 83 people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the disorder, with 41 charged and 27 convicted.

Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continue to make substantial use of all technological tools available to the force including CCTV and the use of facial recognition technology as part of the ongoing investigation.