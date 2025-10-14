Man charged with sexual assault of woman in Bradford remanded into custody

A man has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Bradford.

Mohammad Rohman, 35, of Barkerend Road, Bradford has been charged with one count of sexual assault on a female.

Mohammad Rohman was remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court.
Mohammad Rohman was remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court. | National World

He was charged following an incident in the Canal Road/Valley Road area of Bradford in the early hours of Friday morning (October 10).

Rohman, who defines himself as Asian British, was remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court on November 10, 2025.

