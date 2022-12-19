Man charged after eggs thrown at King Charles during royal visit in Yorkshire

Patrick Thelwell, 23, has been charged with threatening behaviour contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986, police said today (Mon). He will appear before York Magistrates Court on January 20.

Thelwell was arrested after eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort as they visited the city to unveil a statue of Her late Majesty the Queen on November 9. All of the eggs missed, before the King and Queen Consort were ushered away. His Majesty later unveiled the 2m sculpture was designed to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee. It was completed in August, the month before she died.

Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised North Yorkshire police to charge Patrick Thelwell with threatening behaviour contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986. This follows an investigation by police into an incident in which eggs were thrown at HM The King in York on 9 November 2022. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Patrick Thelwell are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”