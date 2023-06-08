Akwia Bryant’s victim was covered in blood when he staggered into the Legends takeaway in Armley on the night of November 21 last year, before collapsing onto a chair. Leeds Crown Court heard the 29-year-old victim went into cardiac arrest while being taken to hospital by ambulance and paramedics had to carry out chest compressions in order to resuscitate him.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the victim walking down Town Street at around 10.40pm before he was approached by Bryant, who had driven there with several others. Bryant chased the victim and repeatedly stabbed him, causing serious injuries that could not have been survived without surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said that had it not been for the takeaway owner raising the alarm and the prompt arrival of paramedics, the man would have died that night. Addressing 24-year-old Bryant, he said: “You hunted him down, chased him and then stabbed him three times, returning to the scene only to recover a mobile phone you had dropped.”

The judge said Akwia Bryant poses a danger to the public.

Prosecutor Matthew Harding detailed how the victim had been treated by a trauma team for stab wounds to his chest, neck and back. He had lost a large amount of blood and needed a transfusion. It was only after multiple operations that he was discharged from hospital on December 1.

In a victim impact statement, the man described how he had lost the use of his left arm as a result of the attack and has a huge surgical scar stretching from his neck down to his belly button. His chest is now held together by wire and further surgeries are needed. He described how he suffers nightmares and has been left unable to work or enjoy social activities that he once enjoyed.

Bryant, formerly of Wesley Road, Armley, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. An earlier charge of attempted murder, which he had denied, will lie on file after the prosecution accepted his other pleas. The court heard that he has a number of previous convictions, including for robbery and possession of weapons. He had been out on licence from a young offender institution at the time of the stabbing and was recalled to serve the remainder of his six-year sentence for rape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndon Harris, mitigating, said his client recognised the seriousness of the offence and expected to receive a lengthy prison sentence. He said: “He is accepting of his punishment. He told me there was no justification for what he did. He describes it as a genuine mistake, meaning a real mistake or a big mistake.”

The court heard Bryant had called his probation officer on the morning after the stabbing and admitted what he had done. Mr Harris said he had taken on a role as a health champion since he was recalled into detention and continued to have the support of his family.

Judge Stubbs KC said the victim had been asking questions about Bryant’s rape conviction and it was this that had prompted the defendant to seek him out on the night of the stabbing. Noting that the knife had been used to “devastating effect”, he said the CCTV footage made it clear that there was no suggestion of violence by the victim. He said: “There’s no hint of him being aggressive to you at that time. There’s no hint of him having a weapon at that time. He’s backing away from you before literally running for his life. It is unlikely that he will ever fully recover. He will be forever scarred, physically and mentally, because of what you have done.”