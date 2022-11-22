LiveTown Street Armley incident: Live updates as man is stabbed on major Leeds road
A street in Armley has been closed off after a man was stabbed.
Detectives are appealing for information after a man was stabbed on Town Street last night and left critically injured.
The attack on the 29-year-old man is being treated as attempted murder.
A large scene remains in place around Town Street and Branch Road to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Live updates as man stabbed in Armley
Key Events
- The stabbing is being treated as attempted murder
- Town Street in Armley has been shut by the police in both directions
- Bus services are being affected
“It makes you feel scared"
Our reporter Tom Coates is on the scene and has been speaking to residents.
One said: “It makes you feel scared - really, really scared. It’s especially scary for my friend who can’t come out on her own because she’s vulnerable but even for myself, it’s scary. You just don’t know what’s round the corner.”
Police issue appeal for witnesses
Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who heads Leeds District CID, said: “The victim has received serious stab wounds, including to his back, chest and neck, and remains in a critical condition in hospital.
“The level of injury that has been caused and the circumstances that we have established so far means we are treating this incident as attempted murder.
“We are continuing to carry out enquiries to build of a full picture of exactly what has happened, and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident.
“CCTV shows there were vehicles and people passing the scene at the time of the incident and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area or driving past at the time, particularly if they have relevant dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.
“We appreciate that a serious violent incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and, while our enquiries remain at an early stage, we believe this has been a targeted attack involving people who are known to each other.
“We are liaising closely with officers from the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure people following this incident.”
Police presence remains on site
Our reporter Tom Coates is now on the scene.
A large cordon remains in place around Town Street and Branch Road to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.
Man stabbed in Armley
Detectives are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in an incident in Leeds last night and left critically injured.
The attack on the 29-year-old man in Armley is being treated as attempted murder.
At 10:49pm last night, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to Branch Road, Armley, where the victim had been found seriously injured with multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment and remains in a critical but stable condition in intensive care.
Enquiries have established the victim was assaulted by another man during an altercation in Town Street, near to the junctions with Branch Road and Wesley Road at about 10.40pm.
A large scene remains in place around Town Street and Branch Road to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.
Bus services affected by the closure
According to First Bus, both the 16 and 86 are being affected by the closure of Town Street.