Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who heads Leeds District CID, said: “The victim has received serious stab wounds, including to his back, chest and neck, and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“The level of injury that has been caused and the circumstances that we have established so far means we are treating this incident as attempted murder.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries to build of a full picture of exactly what has happened, and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident.

“CCTV shows there were vehicles and people passing the scene at the time of the incident and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area or driving past at the time, particularly if they have relevant dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.

“We appreciate that a serious violent incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and, while our enquiries remain at an early stage, we believe this has been a targeted attack involving people who are known to each other.