Armley Town Street: 23-year-old man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Leeds

A man is due to appear in court charged with attempt murder over an incident in Leeds where a man was stabbed and critically injured.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Akwia Bryant, aged 23, of Wesley Road, Armley, has been charged in relation to an incident in Town Street on Monday night in which a 29-year-old man received multiple stab wounds.

Bryant has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place in relation to the incident. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning. A 22-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the same incident, has been released on bail.

The scene after the stabbing in Armley, left, and, right, Leeds Magistrates' Court.