Akwia Bryant, aged 23, of Wesley Road, Armley, has been charged in relation to an incident in Town Street on Monday night in which a 29-year-old man received multiple stab wounds.

Bryant has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place in relation to the incident. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning. A 22-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the same incident, has been released on bail.