A man has been arrested after a PSCO officer was injured during an assault with a bladed weapon in Leeds.

Detectives from Leeds CID are investigating and appealing for witnesses following the incident at Farmfoods on Waterloo Terrace, Bramley, in Leeds on Tuesday, September 23.

It took place at about 5.25pm after a male Police Community Support Officer challenged a man suspected of shoplifting.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A man assaulted the officer with a bladed weapon, causing a hand injury, before fleeing the scene.

“The officer was taken to hospital for treatment.”

More officers attended and, following further enquiries, attended in the Bramley area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 31-year-old male was arrested in the garden of a property and remains in custody on suspicion of section 18 assault and possession of a bladed article.

Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds of Leeds District Police, said: “Any incident in which a knife is used clearly has the potential to have very serious consequences. Fortunately, in this case the officer was not seriously injured and was discharged following hospital treatment.

“A man has been arrested and remains in custody and a full investigation into the incident is taking place.”

Anyone who saw the assault or has footage or information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 or online via the 101LiveChat referencing police crime number 13250547344.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.