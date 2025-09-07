West Yorkshire Police figures reveal the 15 worst Leeds wards for shoplifting

Police figures have revealed the worst areas of Leeds for shoplifting.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every shoplifting offence in Leeds from July 2024 to June 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 10,650 shoplifting offences recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We've broken this down by ward area.

These are the 15 most shoplifted Leeds wards, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

The Little London and Woodhouse ward area, which also includes the north of the city centre, recorded far-and-away the most shoplifting crime, with 2,766 incidents reported to police between July 2024 and June 2025. This was more than three times the amount of the ward area in second place.

1. Little London and Woodhouse

The Hunslet and Riverside ward area recorded 746 shoplifting offences between July 2024 and June 2025.

2. Hunslet and Riverside

The Kirkstall ward area recorded 548 shoplifting offences between July 2024 and June 2025

3. Kirkstall

The ward area of Morley North, which includes the White Rose Shopping Centre, recorded 503 shoplifting offences

4. Morley North

The Killingbeck and Seacroft ward area recorded 472 shoplifting offences between July 2024 and June 2025.

5. Killingbeck and Seacroft

Morley South recorded 468 shoplifting offences between July 2024 and June 2025

6. Morley South

