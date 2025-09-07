There were 10,650 shoplifting offences recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
We've broken this down by ward area.
These are the 15 most shoplifted Leeds wards, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. Little London and Woodhouse
The Little London and Woodhouse ward area, which also includes the north of the city centre, recorded far-and-away the most shoplifting crime, with 2,766 incidents reported to police between July 2024 and June 2025. This was more than three times the amount of the ward area in second place. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
2. Hunslet and Riverside
The Hunslet and Riverside ward area recorded 746 shoplifting offences between July 2024 and June 2025. | James Hardisty
3. Kirkstall
The Kirkstall ward area recorded 548 shoplifting offences between July 2024 and June 2025 | Google Photo: Google
4. Morley North
The ward area of Morley North, which includes the White Rose Shopping Centre, recorded 503 shoplifting offences | James Hardisty
5. Killingbeck and Seacroft
The Killingbeck and Seacroft ward area recorded 472 shoplifting offences between July 2024 and June 2025. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
6. Morley South
Morley South recorded 468 shoplifting offences between July 2024 and June 2025 | National World