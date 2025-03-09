6 . Bramley in the 1980s

It was a chilly December day in 1982 when Lilian and Edward Walsh became the first residents of a new sheltered housing scheme in Bramley. They moved to the new flats at St Peter's Court from the Gamble Hill estate and at the official opening of the 43 flats in July 1983, Lilian said they had not regrets. "We settled in straight away. You couldn't do anything else, because everyone is so nice. Everyone is happy." The couple are pictured with neighbours Kitty Gill and James Lineham, social secretary. | YPN Photo: YPN