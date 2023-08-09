A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an 18-year-old was shot in the leg in Leeds.

The 21-year-old was arrested today (Wednesday) when officers carried out an operation targeting a number of addresses in the city as part of an ongoing investigation into the attack in Wykebeck Avenue on Thursday, July 27.

Police said at the time that the victim received a gunshot wound to the leg while in a tunnel near Wykebeck Avenue and had to undergo surgery.

Police say that the offenders used a stolen white Audi Q5 which was seen being driven “erratically” at speed on the B6159 Selby Road, near to the junction with the A64 York Road, immediately after the incident, which happened at about 2pm.

Wykebeck Avenue, east Leeds, where the suspected shooting took place (Photo by Google)

The car was then abandoned and set alight in Thorn Terrace, Gipton.

A 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Those arrested remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Tom Hilyer said: “The criminal use of firearms on the streets is something that we will always treat extremely seriously, and today’s arrests should demonstrate how we are progressing our investigation.

“The victim was shot and very seriously injured, and we are treating the incident as attempted murder.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into this incident and would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed any aspect of it or who has any information that could assist is bringing those responsible to justice.”

Officers would still like to hear from witnesses, particularly anyone with relevant CCTV, phone or dashcam footage, which shows the Audi being driven in the Wykebeck area or being abandoned in Thorn Terrace.