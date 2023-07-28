Detectives investigating the incident have launched a fresh appeal for witnesses of the White Audi Q5, which West Yorkshire Police say was being driven “erratically” on the B6159 Selby Road, close to the junction of the A64 York Road around 2pm on Thursday (July 27).

It comes after an 18-year-old man was left seriously injured when he was shot in the leg on the same day. The incident, which was reported at 2.11pm, happened in a tunnel in the Wykebeck Avenue area of Leeds.

The suspects are believed to have made off in the car which was seen travelling up from Wykebeck to Selby Road before being found burnt out on Thorn Terrace.

An 18-year-old sustained serious injuries in a shooting that was reported on July 27 on Wykebeck Avenue, Leeds. Photo: Google.

The victim of the shooting continues to be treated in hospital after sustaining a serious leg injury.

DI Tom Hilyer of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A number of active enquiries are continuing into this serious incident in Leeds by detectives today. Firearms crime is always treated as a priority offence and we fully realise the concern any such incident causes in communities.

“We have recovered a white Audi linked to the crime and would very much like to hear from anyone who has dashcam or any other footage of that car being driven in the Wykebeck area just after the shooting, or being abandoned on Thorn Terrace.

“We also continue to appeal for information from anyone who witnessed or has information about the shooting, which the victim continues to be treated for.”