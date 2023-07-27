Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wykebeck Avenue shooting: Police investigating after 18-year-old seriously injured in Leeds shooting

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was seriously injured after being shot in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 27th Jul 2023, 18:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 18:02 BST

Police were called to Wykebeck Avenue, Leeds at about 2.11pm today (July 27) to a report a man had been seriously injured. Emergency services attended and located an 18-year-old man who had suffered a serious leg injury, believed to have been caused by a firearm.

The male was taken to hospital and initial enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of what took place.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13230418054. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.