Here’s the full court round-up, with 16 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Sarka Bamdyova
Sarka Bamdyova, 36, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after admitting to a string of burglaries. The court heard that the mum-of-three was caught inside two different private flats above The Myrtle Tavern and Three Cottages Cafe in Meanwood - just days after stealing more than £1,000 from a hotel safe. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Sam Millard
Sam Millard, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for 70 months after admitting a string of offences, including a Section 18 wounding and dangerous driving. The aggressive partygoer launched a savage, unprovoked attack on a woman in Castleford, smashing a gin glass into her face on January 26 - just weeks after cheating death in a drink-fuelled crash. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Lee Reeve
Lee Reeve, 31, of Wakefield Road in Drighlington, was jailed for five years after admitting Section 18 wounding. The cruel thug turned the lights out and stabbed his partner repeatedly with a fork during a relentless campaign of domestic violence that lasted several days in September last year. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Craig Faunch and Kevin Jones
Craig Faunch, left, and Kevin Jones, whose addresses were given as Cypress Road, Normanton, were each jailed for three years after they both admitted nine counts of supplying false information. Jones admitted one count of a breach of an SHPO and four for failing to comply with the sex offender register, while Faunch admitted three counts of breaching his SHPO and three of failing to comply with the sex offender register. The court heard how the pair landed jobs at a family caravan site - putting them in breach of sexual orders. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Edgar Casandra
Edgar Casandra, 23, formerly of Boggart Hill Drive, was jailed for eight years and one month, with a three-year extended licence period, after he admitted rape, ABH, strangulation and two counts of breaching the SHPO. The sex offender beat and raped a teenager during a terrifying ordeal in November 2023. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
6. Adam Oesterlein
Adam Oesterlein, 30, who previously lived on Hanover Street in Wakefield, but is now of no fixed address, was jailed for another 16 months - which will run consecutively to his current 20-month sentence - after he admitted breaching the sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) he was under designed to monitor his internet use. The known paedophile latched onto a 14-year-old boy then offered to pay him money if he sent pictures of himself in his underwear earlier this year. | West Yorkshire Police/PA