4 . Craig Faunch and Kevin Jones

Craig Faunch, left, and Kevin Jones, whose addresses were given as Cypress Road, Normanton, were each jailed for three years after they both admitted nine counts of supplying false information. Jones admitted one count of a breach of an SHPO and four for failing to comply with the sex offender register, while Faunch admitted three counts of breaching his SHPO and three of failing to comply with the sex offender register. The court heard how the pair landed jobs at a family caravan site - putting them in breach of sexual orders. | West Yorkshire Police